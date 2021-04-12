Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. 2,911,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

