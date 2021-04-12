Ergo (ERG) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $89.08 million and $1.27 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,011.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.34 or 0.03553218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.34 or 0.00407154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $666.98 or 0.01111421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00544778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.00429231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00356431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00032114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003536 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,939,725 coins and its circulating supply is 31,636,003 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

