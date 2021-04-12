Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $25.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

