Esprit Holdings Limited (ESPGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0099 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESPGY opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Esprit has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, bodywear, accessories, homewares, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.