Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETTYF. Societe Generale began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

