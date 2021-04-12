Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $58.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

