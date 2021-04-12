Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

