Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $549,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.