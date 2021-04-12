Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $562,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $117,041,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $64.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

