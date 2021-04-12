Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $602.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.59 and its 200 day moving average is $578.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.93 and a twelve month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

