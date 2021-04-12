Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,945,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

