Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,890 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ArcBest by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

