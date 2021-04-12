Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

