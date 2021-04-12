Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $209.60 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Everest has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market cap of $209.60 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002993 BTC on exchanges.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

