Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,626 shares of company stock worth $4,000,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

