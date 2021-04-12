EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.29 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

