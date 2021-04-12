EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,633 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $137.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

