EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 2,818 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco Mortgage Capital accounts for about 3.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $907.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.