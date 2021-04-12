EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 61,769 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,769 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

