ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $285.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.