ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,884 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 585,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $316.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

