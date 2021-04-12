ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $153,000 Stock Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Oxford Square Capital worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXSQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

