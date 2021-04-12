ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $116,000 in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period.

FLXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLXN opened at $8.12 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $405.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

