ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $125,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CYH opened at $11.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

