ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,158 Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,125,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 427,295 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 101,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $6.03 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $568.76 million, a PE ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

