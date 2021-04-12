ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,500 shares of company stock worth $1,756,145. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $215.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

