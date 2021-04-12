Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $93,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $110.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.