Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 621,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,148. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

