Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fanuc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.