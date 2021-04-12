FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.85. 140,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,780. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,549 shares of company stock worth $649,225. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

