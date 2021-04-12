FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 102 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $19.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,391.67. The stock had a trading volume of 115,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,038.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3,177.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.