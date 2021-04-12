FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

