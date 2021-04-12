Farmers Trust Co. Has $508,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $91.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.