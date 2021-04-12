Farmers Trust Co. Invests $208,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $71.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,368.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

