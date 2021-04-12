Farmers Trust Co. Invests $253,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.88 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $150.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

