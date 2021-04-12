Fetch.ai Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $462.51 million and $47.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.72 or 0.00622453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00042642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

