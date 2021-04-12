First Citizens Financial Corp Has $636,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $230.75 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

