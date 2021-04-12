First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.14 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $214.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

