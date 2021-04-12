First Citizens Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,338,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

