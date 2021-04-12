First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 854 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.32 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.