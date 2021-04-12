First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

