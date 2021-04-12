First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $252.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average of $206.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

