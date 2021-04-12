First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.06 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $286.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.15. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $292.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

