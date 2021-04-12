First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,390 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after buying an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,364,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after buying an additional 243,774 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 67,885 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

