First PREMIER Bank Buys 69,132 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 419.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the quarter. Raven Industries makes up about 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,682. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

