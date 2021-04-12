First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 90,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

