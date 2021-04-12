First PREMIER Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.63. 30,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,603. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.