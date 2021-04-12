First PREMIER Bank Has $468,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.93. 1,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.53. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $147.37 and a twelve month high of $278.18.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

