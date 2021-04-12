First PREMIER Bank Sells 4,462 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 3,668,881 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,335,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 340,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after buying an additional 272,202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.45. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $56.93.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.