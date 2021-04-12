First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on May 6th

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0118 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FQVLF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

